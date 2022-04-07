China bans three Brazil meat exporters, JBS and Marfrig beef units affected

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs has suspended imports from two Brazilian beef plants and one poultry producer, according to a statement on its website.

The suspensions will last one week and are effective from April 8, GACC said, without giving a reason for the move. The ban concerns a JBS SA JBSS3.SA beef plant in Goias, a Marfrig MRFG3.SA beef unit in Mato Grosso, and a chicken plant in Sao Paulo owned by Zanchetta, which is not listed.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Dominique Patton in Beijing; editing by David Evans)

