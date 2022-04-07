US Markets

China bans three Brazil meat exporters, JBS and Marfrig beef units affected

Contributors
Ana Mano Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

China's General Administration of Customs has suspended imports from two Brazilian beef plants and one poultry producer, according to a statement on its website.

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs has suspended imports from two Brazilian beef plants and one poultry producer, according to a statement on its website.

The suspensions will last one week and are effective from April 8, GACC said, without giving a reason for the move. The ban concerns a JBS SA JBSS3.SA beef plant in Goias, a Marfrig MRFG3.SA beef unit in Mato Grosso, and a chicken plant in Sao Paulo owned by Zanchetta, which is not listed.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Dominique Patton in Beijing; editing by David Evans)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular