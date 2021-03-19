US Markets
TSLA

China bans Tesla cars in military complexes on concerns about cameras - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

The Chinese military has banned Tesla Inc's cars from military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/30UmU1M)

March 19 (Reuters) - The Chinese military has banned Tesla Inc's TSLA.O cars from military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/30UmU1M)

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular