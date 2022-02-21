US Markets

China bans poultry and related product imports from Canada

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China has banned poultry and poultry product imports from Canada to prevent the H5N1 bird flu, with effect from Feb. 21.

The General Administration of Customs made the announcement in a statement on its website.

