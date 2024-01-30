China bans imports of ruminants animals from Iraq due to bluetongue disease

Adds details in paragraph 2-3

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China has banned the direct and indirect import of ruminants and its related products from Iraq due to an outbreak of bluetongue disease, the General Administration of Customs said.

The move follows a report from Iraq to the World Organisation for Animal Health after the disease was discovered in sheep, Chinese customs said in an announcement dated Jan. 26.

China has also banned such imports from Belgium and the Netherlands after an outbreak of the virus that causes fever and mouth ulcers and in some cases turns an animal's tongue blue. The disease can be highly dangerous to sheep and cows.

