World Markets

China bans horses from Malaysia following African horse sickness outbreak

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Colin Qian Reuters
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

China has banned imports of horses and other equines and their products from Malaysia, following an outbreak of African Horse Sickness in the Southeast Asian country.

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China has banned imports of horses and other equines and their products from Malaysia, following an outbreak of African Horse Sickness in the Southeast Asian country.

China will also strengthen elimination of insects that might carry the disease on transportation vehicles coming from Malaysia, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement published on its website on Saturday.

China said in April that it was testing horses in its border areas after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Colin Qian and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular