China bans govt officials from using iPhone for work -WSJ

September 06, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Sept 6 (Reuters) - China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's AAPL.O iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

