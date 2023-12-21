News & Insights

China bans export of rare earths processing technologies

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 21, 2023 — 05:50 am EST

Written by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton, Beijing newsroom for Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China banned exports of rare earth extraction and separation technology on Thursday, in a move it said was partly aimed at protecting national security.

The commerce ministry had sought public opinion on the move last December.

It also banned the export of production technology for rare earth metals and alloy materials as well as technology to prepare some rare earth magnets.

China is the world's top miner and processor of rare earths, widely used in electric vehicles, renewable energy and other technologies.

