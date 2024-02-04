News & Insights

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

February 04, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Written by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points on Monday to release about one trillion yuan ($139.04 billion) worth of long term funds, it said in a statement.

Central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng announced the cut on Jan. 24, with effect Feb. 5.

The cut is the first such this year, as policymakers extend efforts to shore up a fragile economy that faces multiple challenges.

($1 = 7.1920 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.