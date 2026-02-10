China Banks to Pare U.S. Treasuries? ETFs to Play

U.S. Treasuries are at risks of incurring losses in the near term after reports that Chinese regulators advised domestic financial institutions to curb their holdings of U.S. government bonds amid concerns about market volatility, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The move is seen as part of broader efforts to manage risk and diversify exposure.

Chinese Guidance Targets Financial Institutions, Not State Holdings

Officials reportedly encouraged banks with significant exposure to U.S. debt to limit new purchases and gradually reduce positions. However, no specific targets or timelines were provided, and the guidance does not apply to China’s official state-held Treasury reserves.

The shift reflects the broader trend in which countries like India and Brazil are trimming their exposure to U.S. bonds amid growing concerns about the attractiveness of U.S. assets. Official U.S. data show China-based investors’ Treasury holdings have fallen to $682.6 billion — the lowest since 2008 — down from a peak of $1.32 trillion in 2013, as quoted on the above-mentioned source.

Downgrade of U.S. Debt

Note that Moody's downgraded the U.S. sovereign credit rating by one notch in May 2025, citing concerns over the country’s ballooning $38.6 trillion debt burden. This move, following similar actions by Fitch in 2023 and S&P in 2011, raised alarm among investors about the nation's long-term fiscal sustainability.

Rising 10-year Treasury term premiums suggest that markets are pricing in greater long-term fiscal risk. Note that the Term Premium on a 10 Year Zero Coupon Bond rose from negative 0.4090 in Feb. 2021 to 0.6148 in Jan. 2026.

Suggested ETF Investment Strategies

Given this volatile fiscal backdrop and market response, here are a few exchange-traded fund (ETF) strategies for investors:

Defensive Fixed Income Exposure

Short-Term Treasuries: Limit duration risk amid rising yields. Moreover, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF VGSH yields as high as 3.96% annually and charges 3 bps in fees.

Diversification with Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds: Potentially safer than Treasuries as yields rise. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD yields 4.48% annually and charges 14 bps in fees.

International and Global Diversification

Global Bond ETFs: Reduce U.S. exposure by incorporating non-dollar-denominated bonds. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF BNDX yields 4.39% annually.

Emerging Market Bonds: Emerging market bonds are higher-yielding, but come with higher risk. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB yields 4.93% annually.

Tactical Plays on Rising Yields

Inverse Bond ETFs: Profit from rising long-term yields by investing in inverse ETFs like ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury TBT.

Floating Rate Bond ETFs: Adjust coupon payments with interest rates, reducing duration risk. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF FLOT yields 4.78% annually.

Equity Market Protection

Dividend-Paying Equity ETFs: Stability and income during bond market volatility. Seek exposure to dividend-focused ETFs VYM and SCHD.

Low Volatility Equity ETFs: Cushion against equity market swings linked to fiscal instability. Try ETFs like SPLV and USMV.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT): ETF Research Reports

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD): ETF Research Reports

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH): ETF Research Reports

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.