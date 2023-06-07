China banks ICBC, ABC cut yuan deposit rates

Repeats to link to snaps

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS cut yuan deposit rates from Thursday, the banks said.

Both banks cuts 2-year yuan deposit rates to 2.05%, 3-year deposits to 2.45% and 5-year deposits to 2.5%, they said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

