China banks ICBC, ABC cut yuan deposit rates

June 07, 2023 — 08:31 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS cut yuan deposit rates from Thursday, the banks said.

Both banks cuts 2-year yuan deposit rates to 2.05%, 3-year deposits to 2.45% and 5-year deposits to 2.5%, they said.

