China banking regulator fines five firms over irregularities

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

February 17, 2023 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator fined five financial institutions including China Construction Bank and Standard Chartered's China unit over irregularities in their businesses, according to statements released on its website on Friday.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission confiscated illegal gains of Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd worth 36.3 million yuan and fined the bank 13.4 million yuan, according to a statement.

It also imposed fines on four domestic lenders, including Bank of China, China Minsheng Bank and China Bohai Bank.

