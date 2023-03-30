China banking regulator chairman meets StanChart CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

March 30, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao, Ziyi Tang, Liz Lee for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Thursday said its chairman, Guo Shuqing, met with Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L Chief Executive Bill Winters on March 28.

The pair exchanged views on the global economic situation, the high-level opening up of China's financial sector and the London-listed bank's development in the country, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

Winters is among foreign business executives that attended the China Development Forum in Beijing earlier this week.

At the forum, China's Premier Li Qiang told foreign executives that the country will further open up its markets.

Guo met with HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn last week and exchanged views on the global economic situation.

