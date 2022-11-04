China banking and insurance regulator issues draft rules on individual pension business

November 04, 2022 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator proposed rules on the management of individual pension businesses by commercial banks and wealth management companies, according to a statement released on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Friday.

The announcement of the draft rules came as China steps up efforts to meet rising demand for pension products from an ageing population.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter