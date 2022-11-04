China banking and insurance regulator issues draft rules on individual pension business

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator proposed rules on the management of individual pension businesses by commercial banks and wealth management companies, according to a statement released on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Friday.

The announcement of the draft rules came as China steps up efforts to meet rising demand for pension products from an ageing population.

