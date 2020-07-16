World Markets

China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Vietnam bank for COVID-19 response

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it would lend $100 million to the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank VPB.HM to help the bank lend more to private firms disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the International Finance Corporation, the AIIB said in a statement.

The loan is part of the AIIB's $10 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

