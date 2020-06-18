World Markets

China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan for Mongolia's virus fight

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $100 million to help Mongolia battle the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Friday.

The project, cofinanced by the Asian Development Bank, will support a government program covering public health funding, protection of vulnerable groups, support for businesses and fiscal stimulus measures, the bank said in a statement.

The loan is part of the AIIB's $10 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

