China aviation regulator says total number of passengers fell 84.5% y/y in Feb

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that the total number of airline passengers in February fell 84.5% year-on-year to 8.34 million, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on carriers operating in the world's No. 2 economy.

Civil Aviation Administration of China official Xiong Jie disclosed the data during a press briefing.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

