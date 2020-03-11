Commodities

China aviation regulator says total number of passengers fell 84.5% y/y in Feb

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that the total number of airline passengers in February fell 84.5% year-on-year to 8.34 million, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on carriers operating in the world's No. 2 economy.

Civil Aviation Administration of China official Xiong Jie disclosed the data during a press briefing.

