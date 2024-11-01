China Aviation Oil Faces Extended Legal Battle

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (SG:G92) has released an update.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd faces extended legal proceedings as the Appellate Division of the High Court has granted Banque De Commerce Et De Placements SA more time to file an appeal. This development follows the dismissal of BCP’s claims by the High Court earlier this year. Investors should stay tuned for further updates on the case.

