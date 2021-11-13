China Automotive Systems' (NASDAQ:CAAS) investors will be pleased with their favorable 93% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shareholders have seen the share price rise 93% over three years, well in excess of the market return (72%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 26% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

China Automotive Systems became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:CAAS Earnings Per Share Growth November 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on China Automotive Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

China Automotive Systems shareholders are up 26% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Before spending more time on China Automotive Systems it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

