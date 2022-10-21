China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $3.96, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts supplier had lost 1.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 22.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

China Automotive Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, China Automotive Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.56 million, up 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $515.59 million, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +3.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for China Automotive Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. China Automotive Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, China Automotive Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.