China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed at $4.18, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto parts supplier had gained 4.47% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

China Automotive Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, China Automotive Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.56 million, up 11.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $515.59 million, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +3.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for China Automotive Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. China Automotive Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, China Automotive Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that China Automotive Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.