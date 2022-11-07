China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed at $4.12, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto parts supplier had lost 1.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 8.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from China Automotive Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $120.56 million, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $515.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +3.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for China Automotive Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. China Automotive Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note China Automotive Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.97.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.