China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed at $3.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto parts supplier had lost 3.11% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 18.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from China Automotive Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, China Automotive Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.56 million, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

CAAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $515.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.11% and +3.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for China Automotive Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. China Automotive Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that China Automotive Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



