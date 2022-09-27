China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.03, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto parts supplier had gained 2% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

China Automotive Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, China Automotive Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.56 million, up 11.39% from the year-ago period.

CAAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $515.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.11% and +3.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for China Automotive Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. China Automotive Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, China Automotive Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.