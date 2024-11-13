News & Insights

China Automotive Systems Boosts FY24 Revenue Guidance - Update

November 13, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, vehicle parts supplier China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024 to $630 million from the prior guidance of $605 million, based on the company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Stocks mentioned

CAAS

