China Automotive Systems Boosts FY22 Revenue Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, vehicle parts supplier China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to $540 million from the prior guidance of $500 million, based on the company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

