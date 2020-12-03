Markets
China Automotive Systems: Vehicle Steering System Shipments At Monthly Historical High In Nov.

(RTTNews) - China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) announced it shipped approximately 70,000 commercial vehicle steering systems to Chinese truck OEM producers and the North America aftermarket in the month of November. The company expects this to continue into the first quarter of 2021.

China Automotive Systems said a brand-new assembly line for intelligent RCB steering systems for commercial vehicles has been installed and is currently undergoing testing. Specifically designed for autonomous-driven commercial vehicles, CAAS' commercial vehicle iRCB systems feature electric motor assisted power steering to provide maximum assistance in parking, and in lane keeping at highway speeds.

