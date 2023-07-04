News & Insights

US Markets
F

China automaker BYD to invest $620 million in Brazil industrial complex

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 04, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Vilas Boas for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD 002594.SZ on Tuesday said it will invest 3 billion reais ($620.17 million) in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil, as it aims to boost local production to offer more competitive prices.

The complex, made up of three plants, will be built in the Camacari industrial park in the northeastern state of Bahia, on land formerly occupied by a Ford F.N plant that closed in 2021.

The announcement comes on the back of a reported push from the government to incentivize BYD to build a new electric car hub after Ford closed its plant in the state.

Operation at the plants is expected to start in mid-2024.

One of the plants will be dedicated to production of chassis for buses and electric trucks, BYD said in a statement.

The second plant will be focused on hybrid and electric cars with an initial production estimated at 150,000 cars per year, while the third will process lithium and iron phosphate for the foreign market.

The complex would generate over 5,000 jobs, the company added.

($1 = 4.8374 reais)

(Reporting by Patricia Vilas Boas; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.