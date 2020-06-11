China auto sales up for 2nd straight month after almost two-year slump

Adds NEVs, other details, background

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China's auto sales in May rose 14.5% from the same month a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday, the second consecutive month of increase as the world's biggest vehicle market recovers from lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.

The result followed a 4.4% rise in April and a 43% drop in March, when the pandemic pummelled demand. Before April, sales had suffered an almost two-year slump.

Sales in May rose to 2.19 million vehicles, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country's largest auto industry association.

In May, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) fell for an 11th month to 82,000 units, the data showed. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Automakers including Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and the United States' Ford Motor Co F.N reported positive China sales in May.

