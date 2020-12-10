China auto sales to hit 25 mln units this year - industry body

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales are expected to hit 25 million units this year, an industry body said, as the world's biggest vehicle market continued to lead the global auto industry recovery from lows hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fu Bingfeng, executive vice chairman of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), told an annual conference of the association in Beijing on Friday.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

