China auto sales set to rise 11% in June -industry body

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's vehicle sales for June are set to rise 11% year-on-year to 2.28 million units, the country's top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales for June are set to rise 11% year-on-year to 2.28 million units, the country's top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said that its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

It expects January to June auto sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, to fall 17% year-on-year to 10.24 million units.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More