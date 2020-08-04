China auto sales expected to rise 15% in July -industry body

China's auto sales for July are expected to rise 14.9% year-on-year to 2.08 million vehicles, the country's top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

It expects January to July auto sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, to fall 12.7% year-on-year to 12.34 million units.

