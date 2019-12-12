China auto sales expected to drop by 2% in 2020 -industry association

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's auto market, the world's biggest, is likely to register a 2% decline in sales next year as pressures from the slowing economy and U.S.-China trade tensions continue, the country's top auto industry body said on Thursday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) expects sales to slide to about 25.31 million vehicles in 2020, it said at a conference on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by David Goodman)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 6104 1763; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.