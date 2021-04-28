China auto industry body launches data platform for smart cars

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China's top auto industry body China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday that it has launched an auto data storage platform, using blockchain technology, for smart cars.

As cars have more autonomous driving functions and entertainment services, vehicles generate more data from its sensors and in-car systems than before. Regulators globally are drafting new rules on the storage and protection of those data.

CAAM, which did not offer details of the platform in the statement, also held a policy discussion meeting with China's industry ministry and public security ministry. Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, Geely GEELY.UL, Nio Inc NIO.N, and SAIC Motor 600104.SS are among the automakers joining the discussion, CAAM said.

