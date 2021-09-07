US Markets

China August rare earth exports fall 0.5% from month earlier -customs

Emily Chow Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
China's rare earth exports in August fell 0.5% from the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday, and falling to its lowest monthly levels since April.

Exports of the 17 minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment were 3,936 tonnes last month. That was down from 3,955.4 tonnes in July but up 140% from August 2020, when overseas demand was severely reduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

China is the world's top producer of rare earths.

