China August exports rise 25.6% y/y, above f'cast and July's gain

Repeats to attach to alerts

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's exports rose at a faster pace of 25.6% from a year earlier in August, and topped expectations, while imports also increased solidly by 33.1%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would rise 17.1% year-on-year, compared to growth of 19.3% in July.

Imports were expected to have risen 26.8%, versus July's 28.1% gain.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.34 billion in August, compared with the poll's forecast for a $51.05 billion surplus and $56.58 billion surplus in July.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Zhecheng.Qian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.