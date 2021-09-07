China August crude oil imports rise as refiners resume buying

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's daily crude oil imports rose 8% in August from a month earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as refiners resumed purchases following the issue of new import quotas.

China, the world's top crude oil buyer, brought in 44.53 million tonnes of oil last month, equivalent to 10.49 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Crude imports for the first eight months of 2021 reached 346.36 million tonnes, about 10.4 million bpd, down 5.7% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

