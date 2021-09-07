China August copper imports drop 41% from a year earlier

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports fell in August, customs data showed on Tuesday, notching a fifth straight monthly decline as high prices for the metal and sluggish economic growth continue to keep a lid on demand.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world's top copper consumer, were 394,017 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 7% from July and down 41% year-on-year.

