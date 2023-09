China August copper imports at 473,330.4 tonnes

BEIJING, Sep 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of copper rose 4.9 % from month ago to 473,330.4 tonnes in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, the world's leading copper and aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

The country exported 490,131.60 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in August, up from July's 489,738.3 tonnes.

