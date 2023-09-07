News & Insights

China August coal imports at 44.33 mln tonnes

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

September 07, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sep 7 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest coal buyer, imported 44.33 million tonnes of coal in August, up 12.9 % from July, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The figures include lignite, a type of coal with lower heating value that is largely supplied by Indonesia.

