China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed.

China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The figure was the lowest for the month of August since 2014.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

