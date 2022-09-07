China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed.

China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The figure was the lowest for the month of August since 2014.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.