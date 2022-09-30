China Aug net local special bonds issuance at 51.6 bln yuan

Adds details

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 51.6 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) in special bonds in August, slowing from 61.3 billion yuan in July, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Local governments issued a net 3.52 trillion yuan in special bonds in January-August, a ministry statement said.

Policymakers are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting off an old playbook by issuing debt to fund big public works projects to revive the economy.

Local governments have completed issuing 3.45 trillion yuan in special bonds - part of the 2022 quota of 3.65 trillion yuan to fund infrastructure projects - by the end of June.

The cabinet has announced plans to issue 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover quotas from previous years. Local governments aim to complete the issuance by end of October.

($1 = 7.0972 Chinese yuan renminbi)

