China Aug net local special bonds issuance at 51.6 bln yuan

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 51.6 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) in special bonds in August, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Local governments issued a net 3.52 trillion yuan in special bonds in January-August, the ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 7.0972 Chinese yuan renminbi)

