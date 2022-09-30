China Aug net local special bonds issuance at 51.6 bln yuan

Contributors
Kevin Yao Reuters
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

China's local governments issued a net 51.6 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) in special bonds in August, the finance ministry said on Friday.

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 51.6 billion yuan ($7.27 billion) in special bonds in August, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Local governments issued a net 3.52 trillion yuan in special bonds in January-August, the ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 7.0972 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More