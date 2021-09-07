US Markets

China Aug iron ore imports up for first time in 5 months

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's iron ore imports in August picked up for the first time in five months, rising 10.1% over July, although demand remained lacklustre amid Beijing's steel output controls.

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in August picked up for the first time in five months, rising 10.1% over July, although demand remained lacklustre amid Beijing's steel output controls.

The world's biggest iron ore consumer brought in 97.49 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 88.51 million tonnes imported in July but was down 2.9% from 100.36 million in August 2020.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2115;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular