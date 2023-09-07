China Aug copper imports fall on weak demand, higher domestic output

Aug copper imports down 5% y/y, up 5% m/m

Jan-Aug copper imports down 10% y/y

Aug copper ore and concentrate imports at record high

Adds month-on-month data, context from paragraph nine, analyst comment in paragraph 11

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports declined 5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, hit by a faltering economy and depressed demand while domestic producers boosted output.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products, used widely in the construction, transport and power sectors, totalled 473,330 metric tons in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The data includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper.

China, the world's top metal consumer, has been struggling with sluggish manufacturing activity and a deepening property slump, made worse by a debt crisis at its leading property developer Country Garden 2007.HK.

Rising domestic output this year is also weighing on demand for imported copper.

Last month, China's refined copper output jumped 15.5% year-on-year to a record 989,000 tons, slightly exceeding expectations, according to local information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).

Strong domestic production boosted demand for raw materials, with imports of copper ore and concentrate rising to a record 2.7 million tons in August, up 10.9% from August 2022 and a record high.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid to a more than three-month low in mid-August, weighed down by worries over the global economic outlook and higher U.S. dollar interest rates.

Refined copper imports from CMOC Group's 603993.SS TFM mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo resumed after the Chinese company resolved a dispute with the state miner.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edmund Klamann)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.