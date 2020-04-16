China asks financial institutions to lower interest rates on guaranteed loans for start-ups

China's finance ministry said on Thursday that financial institutions should lower interest rates on guaranteed loans for start-ups amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It also encouraged financial institutions to raise the upper-limit of guaranteed loans for start-ups, and promised to extend the interest rate subsidies to loans for small firms that face liquidity difficulties，the ministry said in a statement on its website.

