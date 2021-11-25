China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc DIDI.N to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

China's tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report said, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

