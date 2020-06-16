US Markets

China asks Canada to probe parasites found in salmon -foreign ministry

Huizhong Wu Reuters
China's foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate parasites found in shipments of salmon products, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

Norwegian exporters said on Monday that China had halted imports of salmon amid fears it might be linked to a coronavirus outbreak in a Beijing wholesale market.

