China asks Brazil to cut list of meat plants seeking authorization to export - official

August 24, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has asked Brazil to reduce the size of a list of meat plants seeking authorization to export to the Asian country to help Beijing expedite the approval process, Carlos Fávaro, Brazilian agriculture minister, said on Thursday during a meeting with other government officials in Brasilia.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões Writing by Ana Mano)

