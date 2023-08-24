China asks Brazil to cut list of meat plants seeking authorization to export - official

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has asked Brazil to reduce the size of a list of meat plants seeking authorization to export to the Asian country to help Beijing expedite the approval process, Carlos Fávaro, Brazilian agriculture minister, said on Thursday during a meeting with other government officials in Brasilia.

