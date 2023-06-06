China asks big banks to cut deposit rates again to boost economy - Bloomberg News

June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities asked the nation's biggest banks to lower their deposit rates for at least the second time in less than a year in an effort to boost the economy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

State-owned lenders including Bank of China 601988.SS, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and Bank of Communications 6011328.SS were last week advised to cut rates on a range of products, including on demand deposits by 5 basis points and three-year and five-year time deposits by at least 10 basis points, the report said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

