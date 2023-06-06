News & Insights

China asks big banks to cut deposit rates again to boost economy - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 06, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities asked the nation's biggest banks to lower their deposit rates for at least the second time in less than a year in an effort to boost the economy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

State-owned lenders including Bank of China 601988.SS, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and Bank of Communications 6011328.SS were last week advised to cut rates on a range of products, including on demand deposits by 5 basis points and three-year and five-year time deposits by at least 10 basis points, the report said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.