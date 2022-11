Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked banks to report on their ability to meet short-term obligations after a rapid selloff in bonds triggered investor withdrawals from fixed-income products, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

